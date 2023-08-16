Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland warns MacGill Summer School ‘world cannot stay silent’

The MacGill Summer School has been told that the world cannot stay silent as the Ukrainian War continues a year and half on.

Ukraine and its people have dominated events today in Glenties with the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko pleading with people for support.

She warned that the war goes far beyond Ukrainian territory and that the consequences of the Russian invasion will be felt right across the world.

Ms Gerasko expressed her thanks to the support that has been forthcoming from Ireland: