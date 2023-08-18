Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Children’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic to continue in Donegal

Vaccination clinics for children aged six months to four years and five to eleven years are continuing in Donegal, while primiary and first booster clinics for those ages 12 and over will cease shortly.

Parents of children aged six months to 11 years will be able to avail of a Covid vaccine in the coming weeks.

Sinead McConnell, General Manager of theCOVID-19 Vaccination Programme is urging the public to take advantage of the opportunity.

A clinic will take place at the Vestry, St Conals Church, Letterkenny on Monday the 28th of August.

Children aged 6 months to 4 years will be vaccinated from 10:30am until 12:30pm.

Meanwhile children in the 5 to 11 years old bracket will be able to avail of a vaccine from 12:30pm until 2:30pm.

Appointments can be made HERE.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Blue Green Algae
Top Stories, Audio, News

Water quality needs to be prioritised – MLA Caoimhe Archibald

18 August 2023
st eunans college path
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny footpath to be restored in the coming week

18 August 2023
vaccine
Top Stories, News

Children’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic to continue in Donegal

18 August 2023
MacGill Summer Skill
News, Audio, Top Stories

2023 MacGill Summer School: LIVE BLOG

17 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Blue Green Algae
Top Stories, Audio, News

Water quality needs to be prioritised – MLA Caoimhe Archibald

18 August 2023
st eunans college path
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny footpath to be restored in the coming week

18 August 2023
vaccine
Top Stories, News

Children’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic to continue in Donegal

18 August 2023
MacGill Summer Skill
News, Audio, Top Stories

2023 MacGill Summer School: LIVE BLOG

17 August 2023
Nurse
News, Top Stories

Almost 500,000 adverse incidents reported in health service since 2018

17 August 2023
News Logo Posts
Playback

News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday August 17th

17 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube