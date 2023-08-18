Children’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic to continue in Donegal

Vaccination clinics for children aged six months to four years and five to eleven years are continuing in Donegal, while primiary and first booster clinics for those ages 12 and over will cease shortly.

Parents of children aged six months to 11 years will be able to avail of a Covid vaccine in the coming weeks.

Sinead McConnell, General Manager of theCOVID-19 Vaccination Programme is urging the public to take advantage of the opportunity.

A clinic will take place at the Vestry, St Conals Church, Letterkenny on Monday the 28th of August.

Children aged 6 months to 4 years will be vaccinated from 10:30am until 12:30pm.

Meanwhile children in the 5 to 11 years old bracket will be able to avail of a vaccine from 12:30pm until 2:30pm.

Appointments can be made HERE.