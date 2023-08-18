Congressman Brendan Boyle supporting Biden, but won’t rule out future presidential bid

The forthcoming US President Election became a topic of conversation at the MacGill Summer School last night after Congressman Brendan Boyle, a Democrat with strong Donegal connections delivered the annual John Hume lecture.

During the question and answer session after the lecture, Congressmann Boyle was asked if he would consider throwing his name into the hat for the US Presidential primaries.

He stressed he is supporting President Joe Biden, but said he is not ruling anything out for the future..…..