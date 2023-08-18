Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government has made an “absolute hames of the housing crisis” – Senator Michael McDowell

The MacGill Summer School has been told that the Government has made an “absolute hames of the housing crisis,” making “mistake after mistake.”

He says private landlords have been run out of the market by Government who have not used the powers that were available to them.

Senator Michael McDowell says how the housing crisis has been handled will hit Fianna Fail and Fine Gael hard in the polls:

 

Meanwhile, the possibility of Sinn Fein being in Government instils dread in Senator McDowell.

He says entering into Government with the party it is a scary thought:

