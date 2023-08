Works to reconstruct the footpath outside St. Eunan’s College in Letterkenny are set to commence in the coming week.

The footpath, which deformed due to the pressure of cars and busses dropping students off to school, is currently sealed off as a health and safety measure.

Cllr. Donal Mandy Kelly has welcome the development and is urging for the works to be completed once and for all before the school term resumes in September: