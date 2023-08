PSNI have said they are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of 35-year-old Hassan Sead.

He was last seen in Derry city wearing tan trousers, white trainers, a hooded sweatshirt in a black and white cow print with a black band and yellow logo.

His right arm was in a cast.

It’s believed he may have travelled to Belfast.

Information can be given by contacting 101.