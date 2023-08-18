Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Yellow Weather Warning could be upgraded to Orange as flood warning is issued

Met Eireann is urging take people to care today with Yellow Rain Warnings covering the whole country.

The first, covering the area south of Galway Dublin line will kick in at 2 o’clock this afternoon. Donegal and the rest of the country will be affected from 5 o’clock this evening, with heavy rain and possible thundery downpours until 6am tomorrow, creating difficult travelling conditions

Met Eireann Meteorologist, Liz Walsh says people need to keep an eye on the situation, as the warnings could be upgraded to Orange…………….

Top Stories

Met 1 Fri
News, Audio, Top Stories

Yellow Weather Warning could be upgraded to Orange as flood warning is issued

18 August 2023
10th anniversary of The Good Friday Agreement
News, Audio, Top Stories

’25th anniversaries of GFA and Omagh Bomb show how far Ireland has come’ – Congressman Brendan Boyle

18 August 2023
Mairead
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU Commissioner says Europe cannot move forward with Green Deal without farmers

18 August 2023
Blue Green Algae
Top Stories, Audio, News

Water quality needs to be prioritised – MLA Caoimhe Archibald

18 August 2023
