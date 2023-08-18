Yellow Weather Warning could be upgraded to Orange as flood warning is issued

Met Eireann is urging take people to care today with Yellow Rain Warnings covering the whole country.

The first, covering the area south of Galway Dublin line will kick in at 2 o’clock this afternoon. Donegal and the rest of the country will be affected from 5 o’clock this evening, with heavy rain and possible thundery downpours until 6am tomorrow, creating difficult travelling conditions

Met Eireann Meteorologist, Liz Walsh says people need to keep an eye on the situation, as the warnings could be upgraded to Orange…………….