Brian Friel Centre to open in Glenties in 2025

It’s anticipated the Brian Friel Centre in Glenties will open in October 2025 to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the death of the renowned playwright.

The Brian Friel Trust has signed a lease Agreement with Donegal County Council to establish a dedicated centre at the old Courthouse in Glenties while a stage set is to be developed at ‘The Laurels’ cottage.

The old Courthouse building will be transformed into an interactive visitor centre and include Brian Friel’s reading library, donated to the Trust by his wife, Anne.

Orlaith McBride, board member of the Brian Friel Trust says it is their hope to develop a Brian Friel trail in the area: