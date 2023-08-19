Historical connections between Donegal and Scotland reflect shared future ambitions – Minister Gillian Martin

The Scottish Minister for Energy and the Environment says the “deep historical connection between Donegal and Scotland” reflects Ireland and Scotland’s shared ambitions for the future.

Scotland is currently working on hydrogen power being key to achieving net-zero targets.

Minister Gillian Martin believes hydrogen power could pose partnership opportunities for Ireland and Scotland.

In terms of the fear amongst the Agriculture sector over what reducing emissions will mean, she says the move needs to be incentivised.

While Minister Martin believes education will be central to both Ireland and Scotland working collaboratively on hydrogen power: