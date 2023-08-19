Large crowds turn out for inaugural Letterkenny Pride Parade

Thousands of people lined Letterkenny’s Main Street this afternoon for the first Letterkenny Pride parade.

After a very wet and windy night and morning, the weather improved dramatically this afternoon, nd Letterkenny was treated to what was certainly the most colourful parade seen on its streets for many years.

A series of events and concerts linked to Pride are continuing this evening ; Pride is part of he wider Letterkenny Festival, which continues until tomorrow night.

Y9u can watch the Pride festivities and the start of the parade here –

https://fb.watch/mwHUhQyfua/