Registrations open for Big Beach Clean 2023

Registrations for the Big Beach Clean 2023, supported by Cully and Sully, are now open. Photos taken at Ballynamona Beach by Cathal Noonan.

Registrations have opened for the people of Donegal to take part in the Big Beach Clean 2023.

The event is part of a global initiative with Clean Coasts and the International Coastal Cleanup.

As well as receiving a free clean-up kit, participants will have the opportunity to submit data on the type of rubbish they have gathered.

Based on the information received, action plans are made to deter dumping.

Olivia Jones, Clean Coast Coordinator of the North West says Donegal is privileged with world-class beaches, so every effort must be made to preserve them:

