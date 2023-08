Over 43,000 people left emergency departments in Ireland before they had completed their treatment over the period from January to the end of May this year.

That’s according to figures released by the Sunday Independent today.

The HSE figures show that over 1,200 patients left without treatment from Letterkenny University Hospital and over 1,000 from Sligo University Hospital.

The stats reveal that this is only marginally lower than the same period last year, when over 44,000 people left early.