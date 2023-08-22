Gardai in Donegal warn caravan and campervan owners to be ‘security conscious’

Gardai in Donegal are warning those enjoying caravan and campervan ‘staycations’ to be security conscious.

They’re advising people to ensure a good quality hitch lock and wheel clamps are in place and that the caravan is locked to a secure point.

Having an alarm and keeping valuables out of sight is also advised as well as ensuring windows and doors are locked if leaving unattended overnight.

Caravan and campervan owners are urged to use a cover when they’re not in use in a bid to deter thieves, keep good records of all serial numbers, unique markings and an image of the caravan/campervan and finally consider registering your caravan with the Central Registration and Identification Scheme.