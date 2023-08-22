Ironman race in Cork not sanctioned by Triathlon Ireland

The Ironman race in Cork, in which two athletes died, was NOT sanctioned by Triathlon Ireland.

An investigation is underway after 44-year-old Meath native Brendan Wall and 65-year-old Ivan Chittenden from Canada died after getting into difficulty during the swimming event in Youghal on Sunday morning.

The national governing body for triathlon has confirmed that its officials did NOT give the go-ahead for the race after a safety assessment, due to the adverse conditions.

Its CEO Darren Coombes says it’s had an “impeccable record” in its 40 years, and the tragedy has had a “devastating” effect on the triathlon community.