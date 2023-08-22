Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Oireachtas Media Committee to discuss second RTÉ Grant Thornton report today

The RTÉ payments controversy is back in spotlight at the Oireachtas Media Committee today.

TDs and senators are meeting in a private session this morning, to discuss the second Grant Thornton report into governance issues at the broadcaster.

It follows confirmation last week that Ryan Tubridy will not be returning to RTÉ in the near future.

Chair of the committee, Fianna Fáil’s Niamh Smyth says repairing the relationship between the board and the executive will be crucial to resolving the crisis:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Caravan
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Donegal warn caravan and campervan owners to be ‘security conscious’

22 August 2023
NCTDerrybeg
News, Audio, Top Stories

NCT going cashless

22 August 2023
children
News, Top Stories

367 children on CAMHS waiting list in CHO1

22 August 2023
Offshore Wind Energy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wind Energy Ireland warns government significant investment in planning system urgently needed

22 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Caravan
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Donegal warn caravan and campervan owners to be ‘security conscious’

22 August 2023
NCTDerrybeg
News, Audio, Top Stories

NCT going cashless

22 August 2023
children
News, Top Stories

367 children on CAMHS waiting list in CHO1

22 August 2023
Offshore Wind Energy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wind Energy Ireland warns government significant investment in planning system urgently needed

22 August 2023
RTE
News, Audio, Top Stories

Oireachtas Media Committee to discuss second RTÉ Grant Thornton report today

22 August 2023
Triathlon Ireland
News, Top Stories

Ironman race in Cork not sanctioned by Triathlon Ireland

22 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube