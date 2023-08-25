Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is John McAteer, Kathy Donaghy and Joseph McBride – topics include the Leaving Cert results and the future of the exam, Irish Navy resources and non-Irish nationals voting in local elections:

In hour two we hear of the experience of Lynn McDevitt and her husband at Letterkenny University Hospital’s ED and Councillor Patrick McGowen encourages people to take up a grant to bring derelict properties back in to use:

We finish off the week with ‘That’s Entertainment’ with Michael and Fionnuala:

