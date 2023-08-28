Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

After a run though what’s making the papers we hear from Clonmel as the community try to come to terms with a tragic crash on Friday which took 4 young lives. We hear of vandalism in Raphoe and calls on the government to ensure there is justice for Private Sean Rooney:

We hear from a panel ahead on an event in Letterkenny encouraging businesses to give employment opportunities for people with Down Syndrome, Laghey’s Kelly McCrory reflects on running on the finals of the World Athletics Championships and there are local concerns at plans for a mast in Castlefinn:

Brendan Devenney chats to Greg about the weekend’s GAA action and what is coming up on the DLDebate and we have a panel calling for more inclusive public transport for people with a disability:

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 August 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

New information campaign encourages applications to Local Authority Home Loan scheme

28 August 2023
irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main in Rathmullan

28 August 2023
RAPHOE
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chair of Raphoe Community Action says vandalism incident undermines regeneration work

28 August 2023
