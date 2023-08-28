Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



After a run though what’s making the papers we hear from Clonmel as the community try to come to terms with a tragic crash on Friday which took 4 young lives. We hear of vandalism in Raphoe and calls on the government to ensure there is justice for Private Sean Rooney:

We hear from a panel ahead on an event in Letterkenny encouraging businesses to give employment opportunities for people with Down Syndrome, Laghey’s Kelly McCrory reflects on running on the finals of the World Athletics Championships and there are local concerns at plans for a mast in Castlefinn:

Brendan Devenney chats to Greg about the weekend’s GAA action and what is coming up on the DLDebate and we have a panel calling for more inclusive public transport for people with a disability: