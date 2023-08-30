Business Matters Ep 160 – Thomas Ellis – Playback edition

On this week’s Business Matters, we go back to an interview in January when Ciaran O’Donnell spoke to the co-owner of Donegal Bees in Glencolmcille, Thomas Ellis

A former carpenter, Thomas set up the company in 2013, and in 2020 Áine Curran became a co-owner.

Donegal Bees has the only wax-processing facility in Ireland and a product range of almost 900.

Donegal Bees won the “Green Award” at the 2022 Donegal Enterprise Awards, hosted by the Donegal Local Enterprise Office.

Listen back here: