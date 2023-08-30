Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters Ep 160 – Thomas Ellis – Playback edition

On this week’s Business Matters, we go back to an interview in January when Ciaran O’Donnell spoke to the co-owner of Donegal Bees in Glencolmcille, Thomas Ellis

A former carpenter, Thomas set up the company in 2013, and in 2020 Áine Curran became a co-owner.

Donegal Bees has the only wax-processing facility in Ireland and a product range of almost 900.

Donegal Bees won the “Green Award” at the 2022 Donegal Enterprise Awards, hosted by the Donegal Local Enterprise Office.

Listen back here:

Candle
News, Top Stories

Man in 40s died following collision in Carrowreagh

30 August 2023
police
News, Audio, Top Stories

Murder investigation continues in Derry

30 August 2023
preschool playschool creche
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mass exodus on horizon for childcare sector

30 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 August 2023
