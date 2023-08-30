Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

After a look at the papers John McAteer and Brendan Byrne react to the decision to leave Donegal as a 5 seat constituency and we predict who the winners and losers may be in the next General Election:

Blood Bike Northwest drop in for a chat ahead of the unveiling of their news bike on Sunday and to remind us of the work that they do, we have reaction to the latest road tragedy to strike Tipperary and Dr Denis McCauley, the county coroner, explains the inquest process and why some face some long delays:

Our ‘Monday Focus’ is on looking after young person’s mental health as they head to school, we hear from a Buncrana family that can be trapped in their with cars blocking their access and we hear of an emergency meeting in Letterkenny on childcare:

Candle
News, Top Stories

Man in 40s died following collision in Carrowreagh

30 August 2023
police
News, Audio, Top Stories

Murder investigation continues in Derry

30 August 2023
preschool playschool creche
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mass exodus on horizon for childcare sector

30 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 August 2023
