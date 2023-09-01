Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Rev. Mark Loughridge, Claire Ronan and Professor Pat O’Connor – topics include the increase in VAT and Excise during a cost of living crisis and if and when gender identity should be taught in schools:

Seamus Gunn answer your legal questions and then we hear from 3 mothers shocked at the news from the HSE that disability support services will not be available for their children and many others:

It’s ‘That’s Entertainment’ with Michael and Fionnuala including a preview of the Dunfanaghy Jazz and Blues festival and your long range weather forecast: