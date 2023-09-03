Inishowen Football League Results – Sun 3rd September

Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Glengad United 1 Aileach FC 3
Illies Celtic 0 Greencastle FC 5
Cockhill Celtic 4 Clonmany S 0
Buncrana Hearts 3 Carn FC 0
Strand Hotel First Division
Culdaff FC 3 Carn Res 0
Rashenny FC 0 Redcastle United 4
QPS 3 Dunree United 1
Aileach Res 2 Clonmany Res 1
Greencastle Yth 0 Cockhill Yth 4
Inishowen Eng Division Two
Aileach Yths 2 Moville Res 4
Redcastle Res 6 Illies Res 4
Cockhill COLTS 3 Rashenny RES 2
Sea Rovers 3 Glengad Res 1
Rashenny ROVERS 1 QPS Youth 5
Carrowmena FC 2 Culdaff Res 1
Dunree Res 1 Cockhill Res 5