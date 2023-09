The Knockalla Hill Climb has conclude today with day 2 coming to a close, the event is a Count Round of The ALEKTO Irish Hillclimb Championship.

Damien Walsh was the fastest up the hill finishing in a time of 53.46. In second place, Brian Kirwan was extremely close behind the leader, 52.44 was his time, while in third Mick O Shea came in at 62.78.

Here’s commentator Chris Fair, with a recap on today’s event..