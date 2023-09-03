Update – Detectives continue to appeal for information following Castlederg stabbing

Detectives in Strand Road are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses following a stabbing in the Main Street area of Castlederg on Saturday morning, 2nd September.

A 27 year old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other offences has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries into the investigation, that’s according to Detective Sergeant McLaughlin.

Meanwhile a second man, aged 28, who was arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder, remains in police custody at this time – assisting detectives with their enquiries.

Anyone who was in the area at the time the stabbing took place or who may have captured dash-cam or mobile phone footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 127 of 02/09/23.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.