US Congressman says UK government must fulfil its duty in the North

A potential future US presidential candidate says the UK needs to do more to restore power sharing in the North.

The Stormont Assembly has been in limbo since May 2022, with the DUP refusing to appoint a speaker until the UK government abandons EU checks on British goods arriving into Northern Ireland.

The UK’s Minister of State for Nothern Ireland last month said negotiations on the Brexit Windsor Framework will not be reopened.

US Congressman Brendan Boyle – who has strong Donegal connections – says the UK government must fulfil its duty in the North: