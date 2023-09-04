Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Loganair announces expansion of summer flights between Donegal and Glasgow

Loganair has announced that it will extend its summer season flights between Donegal and Glasgow in 2024.

The airline has confirmed that from April 5th to October next year, flights will be operating Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The move will almost double passenger numbers for the upcoming season, further boosting connectivity between the UK and Northwest Ireland.

The service will be operated by the ATR-42 aircraft.

Luke Lovegrove, Chief Commercial Officer, Loganair, says the expanded service will give more customers than ever the chance to travel to Donegal.

Eilís Docherty, Managing Director, Donegal Airport, says passenger numbers in July and August this year confirmed the continuing demand for the route.

