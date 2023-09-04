Social Justice Ireland publishes National Social Monitor

Social Justice Ireland has published National Social Monitor: An End to Child Poverty?
Research And Policy Analyst at Social Justice Ireland Susanne Rogers says that child poverty is a complicated issue and highlights the findings in the monitor.
