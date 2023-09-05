Gardai appeal for information about fatal Bridgend collision

Gardai are seeking information or footage following a fatal traffic collision near Bridgend on Tuesday last.
On the Community Garda Slot on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garda Claire Rafferty made this appeal for information……
Gardai are seeking information or footage following a fatal traffic collision near Bridgend on Tuesday last.
On the Community Garda Slot on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garda Claire Rafferty made this appeal for information……
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland