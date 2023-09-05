Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Gardai appeal for information about fatal Bridgend collision

Gardai are seeking information or footage following a fatal traffic collision near Bridgend on Tuesday last.

On the Community Garda Slot  on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garda Claire Rafferty made this appeal for information……

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

claire rafferty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information about fatal Bridgend collision

5 September 2023
bundoran lifeboats
News, Top Stories

Back to back call outs for Bundoran RNLI

5 September 2023
Firefighters Sat
News, Top Stories

Retained firefighters accept proposals from WRC

5 September 2023
Glasgow flight arriving at the launch of the Loganair Summer Flights programe between Donegal Airport, Carrickfinn and Glasgow now flying Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday. Photo Clive Wasson.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Airport set to fly high says Managing Director

5 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

claire rafferty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information about fatal Bridgend collision

5 September 2023
bundoran lifeboats
News, Top Stories

Back to back call outs for Bundoran RNLI

5 September 2023
Firefighters Sat
News, Top Stories

Retained firefighters accept proposals from WRC

5 September 2023
Glasgow flight arriving at the launch of the Loganair Summer Flights programe between Donegal Airport, Carrickfinn and Glasgow now flying Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday. Photo Clive Wasson.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Airport set to fly high says Managing Director

5 September 2023
covid
News, Audio, Top Stories

People with Long Covid are being denied the services and treatment they need – Naughten

5 September 2023
Carndonagh Community Hospital
News, Top Stories

X-Ray services to be provided five days a week in Carndonagh

5 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube