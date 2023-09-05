Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Letterkenny gardai investigating two assaults

Gardai in Letterkenny are seeking information on two assaults, one on Lower Main Street in the early hours of Sunday August 27th, the other at Gort na Greine on Saturday evening last.

Garda Claire Rafferty has been appealing for information……

