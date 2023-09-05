Over 860 drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

Over 860 drivers will be fined and slapped with three penalty points after they were caught speeding during National Slow Down Day.

The operation kicked off at 7 yesterday morning and expired early this morning.

Gardaí say speed reduction enforcement has taken on a new sense of urgency amid an “alarming” increase in road deaths this year.

Some notable detections in Donegal include; a motorist travelling at 83km/h in a 60km/h zone in Burnfoot, another was clocked doing 119km/h in a 100km/h zone in Newtowncunningham.

Meanwhile, a driver was caught speeding at Magheracar, Bundoran at 99km/h in a 60km/h zone. A motorist was also recorded speeding at 77km/h in a 60km/h zone in Portnason, Ballyshannon.

Three drivers were caught speeding in an 80km/h zone in Glentogher, one travelling at 110km/h, 111km/h and 114km/h.