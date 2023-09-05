Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Over 860 drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

Over 860 drivers will be fined and slapped with three penalty points after they were caught speeding during National Slow Down Day.

The operation kicked off at 7 yesterday morning and expired early this morning.

Gardaí say speed reduction enforcement has taken on a new sense of urgency amid an “alarming” increase in road deaths this year.

Some notable detections in Donegal include; a motorist travelling at 83km/h in a 60km/h zone in Burnfoot, another was clocked doing 119km/h in a 100km/h zone in Newtowncunningham.

Meanwhile, a driver was caught speeding at Magheracar, Bundoran at 99km/h in a 60km/h zone. A motorist was also recorded speeding at 77km/h in a 60km/h zone in Portnason, Ballyshannon.

Three drivers were caught speeding in an 80km/h zone in Glentogher, one travelling at 110km/h, 111km/h and 114km/h.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Conor Browne 1
News, Top Stories

Police renew appeal for information as investigation into death of Castlederg stabbing victim continues

5 September 2023
Slow Down Day
News, Top Stories

Over 860 drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

5 September 2023
malinheadweather
News, Top Stories

Malin Head weather station records warmest summer on record

5 September 2023
RSA-Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

RSA chair says spike in road deaths needs to be ‘wake up call’

5 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Conor Browne 1
News, Top Stories

Police renew appeal for information as investigation into death of Castlederg stabbing victim continues

5 September 2023
Slow Down Day
News, Top Stories

Over 860 drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

5 September 2023
malinheadweather
News, Top Stories

Malin Head weather station records warmest summer on record

5 September 2023
RSA-Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

RSA chair says spike in road deaths needs to be ‘wake up call’

5 September 2023
Lifeguards
News, Top Stories

RNLI reminds public to stay safe at coast during heatwave

5 September 2023
Conor Browne Vigil
News, Top Stories

Vigil planned to remember Castlederg stabbing victim

5 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube