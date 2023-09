Gardai are investigating a burglary at Hazelbrook Crescent in Letterkenny in the early ours of last Saturday morning.

Between 100am and 1.30am, a house was entered via an unlocked door and a PlayStation Five was stolen from the property.

Another Playstation was taken from a house at Fair Green Park on Friday last between 8.30am and 3.30pm.

A number of other items were also taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Gardai on 074 91 67100