Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we hear calls for the return of day center services at Carndonagh Community Hospital, a listener is seeking help for her daughter struggling with Hemiplegic Migraine and Mart T Sweeney takes issue with the Electoral Commission providing no additional TDs for Donegal:

We start with Community Garda Information, caller Patrick thinks the condition of roads should be considered factors in RTCs and author Cecily Gilligan talks to Greg about her new book ‘Cures of Ireland’:

We have a special interview with the Country Boy Tommy Rosney:

