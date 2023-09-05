Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Police renew appeal for information as investigation into death of Castlederg stabbing victim continues

Police have made a renewed appeal for information as the investigation into the murder of Conor Browne in Castlederg continues.

The 28 year old from the Strabane area, died from injuries sustained following a stabbing incident in the Main Street area on Saturday.

Four men – aged 31, 27 and two aged 28 – remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Gibson is appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist with the investigation to contact the Major Investigation Team on 101 or Crimestoppers.

