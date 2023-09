The chair of the RSA says the spike in roads deaths must be seen as “a wake up call”.

The government is examining how to reverse the trend, with greater Garda enforcement promised and a speed limit review going before Cabinet.

It comes following the Gardaí’s latest National Slow Down Day campaign, during which 310 motorists were caught speeding.

Chair of the Road Safety Authority, Liz O’Donnell says it’s determined to reduce the number of deaths: