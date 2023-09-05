Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
X-Ray services to be provided five days a week in Carndonagh

The HSE says an X-ray service is now running at Carndonagh Community Hospital on a five day a week basis, rather than the three day basis on which it previously operated.

The HSE says the service has seen a large increase in GP referrals since the COVID-19 pandemic, which are prioritised according to the situation.

Urgent referrals continue to be seen within two to seven days, but the routine waiting list has increased, and moving from a three to a five day service will bring those waiting times down.

Meanwhile, a Senior Radiographer position has also been advertised with a closing date of this day week, with interviews to take place shortly afterwards.

******************

Release in full –

 

Increase in X-ray Services at Carndonagh Community Hospital  

The X-ray service in the Carndonagh Community Hospital is now running five days a week.

Previous to the service starting, patients would travel to Letterkenny University Hospital to avail of an X-ray. 

The service has seen a large increase in GP referrals since the COVID-19 pandemic. 

All referrals are prioritised according to the clinical information supplied by the referring GP.

Where a GP has stated a recent injury or trauma, these referrals are fast-tracked as are all chest referrals.

While urgent referrals continue to be seen within two to seven days, the routine waiting list has increased.  Increasing the service from three to five days a week will reduce the routine waiting times and still accommodate all urgent referrals.

A Senior Radiographer position has also been advertised as of August 24th. The closing date is September 12th and interviews will take place shortly afterwards.

Mandy Doyle, Head of Service, Primary Care, CH CDLMS said  “We are delighted to announce an increase in the number of days that x-ray service will be running in Carndonagh Community Hospital. This is another example of enhanced community care,  by increasing the availability of services in the community this in turn helps to keep service users out of the hospital setting.”

