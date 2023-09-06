On this week’s Business Matters, we go back to an interview in February when Ciaran O’Donnell spoke to Liam Langan from Dunfanaghy.

Liam set up his quantity surveying practice with a former work colleague, Jason Tully, in 2012. Headquartered in Dublin, the company opened a second office in Letterkenny last year and currently employs 22 people.

Buildcost has recently secured contracts in the UK and is planning to have a bigger presence there over the coming years.

