Business Matters Ep 161 – Liam Langan – Playback edition

On this week’s Business Matters, we go back to an interview in February when Ciaran O’Donnell spoke to Liam Langan from Dunfanaghy.

Liam set up his quantity surveying practice with a former work colleague, Jason Tully, in 2012. Headquartered in Dublin, the company opened a second office in Letterkenny last year and currently employs 22 people.
Buildcost has recently secured contracts in the UK and is planning to have a bigger presence there over the coming years.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

