Derry City have cut the gap on SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers to four points.

Will Patching and Brandon Kavanagh both scored twice in a 5-nil win away to UCD on Wednesday evening.

Danny Mullen hit the first goal of the night in a game which Derry lead 4-0 at half time.

Derry welcome Rovers to the Brandywell on Friday week.