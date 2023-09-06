MacCumhaills overcome Glenfin – Oisin Gallen Reaction

Two goals from Joel Bradley Walsh helped Sean MacCumhaills take a second win of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship on Wednesday evening.

In their refixed tie at Glenfin the visiting Twins Town side notched up a 3-15 to 0-14 victory.

Bradley Walsh ended the game with 2-4 while Oisin Gallen scored 0-7. Steven O’Reilly scored their third goal.

The win lifts MacCumhaills out of any possible relegation worries but Glenfin could be feeling uncomfortable if they don’t get a decent result in their final game.