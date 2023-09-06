Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

MacCumhaills overcome Glenfin – Oisin Gallen Reaction

Two goals from Joel Bradley Walsh helped Sean MacCumhaills take a second win of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship on Wednesday evening.

In their refixed tie at Glenfin the visiting Twins Town side  notched up a 3-15 to 0-14 victory.

Bradley Walsh ended the game with 2-4 while Oisin Gallen scored 0-7. Steven O’Reilly scored their third goal.

The win lifts MacCumhaills out of any possible relegation worries but Glenfin could be feeling uncomfortable if they don’t get a decent result in their final game.

Oisin Gallen told Ciaran Cannon the group is satisfied with another win and a place in the preliminary quarter finals…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG-20230906-WA0004
News, Top Stories

Breaking: Three injured as car strikes pedestrians in Donegal Town

6 September 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday September 6th

6 September 2023
court-hammer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Controversial Legacy Bill passes through House of Commons

6 September 2023
Humpback whale entangled
News, Top Stories

Humpback whale entangled in Donegal Bay

6 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

IMG-20230906-WA0004
News, Top Stories

Breaking: Three injured as car strikes pedestrians in Donegal Town

6 September 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday September 6th

6 September 2023
court-hammer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Controversial Legacy Bill passes through House of Commons

6 September 2023
Humpback whale entangled
News, Top Stories

Humpback whale entangled in Donegal Bay

6 September 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Top Stories

DCC to receive €1.5m increase in LPT funding from Government

6 September 2023
Mica House 0
News, Audio, Top Stories

MAG hosting series of meetings

6 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube