Finance Minister Michael McGrath says he plans to amend the forthcoming Finance Bill to exclude the value of pouring concrete used in precast products from the scope of the Defective Concrete Blocks Levy.

Minister McGrath says this will come in to effect on January 2024 1st next, with a refund scheme to be introduced.

He says concrete blocks and pouring concrete for use other than in precast products will remain within scope of the levy, which came into effect on Friday.

The decision has been welcomed by the IFA, while Donegal TD and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty has called for the levy to be scrapped, calling it “a tax on new homes”.

Statement in full –

Minister McGrath confirms changes to Defective Concrete Products Levy in relation to precast products From Department of Finance Published on 6 September 2023 Last updated on 6 September 2023