Families of those killed during the Troubles say the passing of the British Government’s legacy bill marks “a dark day for justice”.

Despite widespread opposition – it’s cleared the UK House of Lords and is now on the verge of becoming law.

The bill will effectively end prosecutions linked to past violence – and stop new cases and inquests being opened.

David Temple’s 16-year-old brother was killed in the Claudy bombings in County Derry more than 50 years ago.

He says he deserves answers…………..