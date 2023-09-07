Donegal has Ireland’s third highest level of commercial vacancy

The number of empty shops and offices across the country is the highest its been in a decade.

A Geodirectory report shows the amount of vacant commercial properties around the country rose by 0.2 per cent to 14.1 per cent, the highest level on record since 2013.

20 out of the counties surveyed recorded rises in their rates in the second quarter of this year, with 19.9% of commercial properties in Sligo lying empty, the highest in the country.

Donegal had the third highest rate at 17.9%.

In an analysis of towns, Bundoran had Donegal’s lowest rate at 12.2%.

Ballybofey’s rate was 29.9%, the highest in Donegal. After being replaced by Shannon in the previous quarter, updated figures this morning show Ballybofey again has the highest vacancy rate nationally.

CEO of Geodirectory Dara Keogh says the latest rise can be at least partly explained by businesses moving their commercial activities online……..