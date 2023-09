A new second tier of child benefit could lift 40 thousand children in Ireland out of poverty.

The ESRI has carried out an analysis of increases to the payment, and found a second tier of eligibility would help more children.

It found a second rate of the payment would help more than 100 thousand households, and cost 700 million euro a year.

The report’s lead author, Dr. Barra Roantree says a second rate of child benefit would make sure the country’s poorest children are protected………….