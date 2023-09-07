Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Firearm recovered during searches in Derry

A firearm has been discovered in Derry during searches today.

The Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out two searches in the Creggan area as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.

A suspected firearm, a number of suspected pipe bombs, a quantity of suspected ammunition and cash have also been seized.

A third search is ongoing in Creevagh Heights where petrol bombs, rocks, masonry, steel poles and traffic cones were thrown at police, damaging police land rovers.

Police remain in the area as disorder continues and they are urging people to avoid the area.

