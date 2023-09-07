Garda investigations continue after three people are hit by a car in Donegal Town

Three people were hospitalised following a serious road traffic incident in Donegal Town last night.

At approximately 7:50pm, a car struck an outdoor seating area at a licensed premises on Tirchonaill Street.

One woman aged in her 60’s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. A man and a woman in their 60s were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward, and anyone who was travelling in the area of Tirchonaill Street, Donegal Town, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and has video camera or dash-cam footager from this area at this time, is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal Garda Station on 074 9740190, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.