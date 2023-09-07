Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Garda investigations continue after three people are hit by a car in Donegal Town

Three people were hospitalised following a serious road traffic incident in Donegal Town last night.

At approximately 7:50pm, a car struck an outdoor seating area at a licensed premises on Tirchonaill Street.

One woman aged in her 60’s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. A man and a woman in their 60s were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward, and anyone who was travelling in the area of Tirchonaill Street, Donegal Town, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and has video camera or dash-cam footager from this area at this time, is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal Garda Station on 074 9740190, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal Town Crash
News, Top Stories

Garda investigations continue after three people are hit by a car in Donegal Town

7 September 2023
Claudy bombing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Claudy bomb victim’s brother hits out at Legacy Bill

7 September 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
Top Stories, Audio, News

ESRI proposes new level of child benefit

7 September 2023
windfarm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Record amount of energy generated by wind in Ireland last month

7 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal Town Crash
News, Top Stories

Garda investigations continue after three people are hit by a car in Donegal Town

7 September 2023
Claudy bombing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Claudy bomb victim’s brother hits out at Legacy Bill

7 September 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
Top Stories, Audio, News

ESRI proposes new level of child benefit

7 September 2023
windfarm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Record amount of energy generated by wind in Ireland last month

7 September 2023
derelictLK
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal has Ireland’s third highest level of commercial vacancy

7 September 2023
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears Ned’s Point is a fire hazard waiting to happen

7 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube