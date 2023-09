An Inishowen Councillor is warning that business are on the brink of closure due to the lack of tourism in the peninsula.

Councillor Johnny McGuinness says there is a lack of enthusiasm from Failte Ireland and Donegal County Council to promote Inishowen as a tourist destination.

He says as a result, businesses are being severely impacted financially and are at a loss of between €50,000 and €100,000.

Councillor McGuinness fears the coming months for many will be bleak: