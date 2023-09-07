Inspection reports published for four older people’s facilities in Donegal

HIQA has published reports following inspections at four centres for older people in Donegal.

Nazareth House in Fahan had 43 residents when it was inspected in January. Five non compliances were noted in the areas of staffing, governance and management, health care, assessment and residents’ rights.

The full Nazareth House report can be read HERE

Five non compliances were also found in May’s inspection at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home in Convoy, in the areas of governance and management, possessions, premises, assessment and residents’ rights. There were 52 residents there at the time.

The full Brentwood Manor report can be accessed HERE

Falcarragh Community Hospital was inspected in April, with 11 residents presentg. Three non compliances were noted in the areas of governance and management, premises and residents’ rights.

The full Falcarragh report can be accessed HERE

An inspection took place at Aras Mhic Suibhne in Laghey in June, with no non-compliances reported. There were 48 residents at the centre on the day of the inspection.

The full Aras Mhic Suibhne report can be accessed HERE