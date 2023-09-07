Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Kelly McGrory named Donegal Athlete of the Year

Eamonn Harvey and Kelly McGrory at this weeks event to honour Kelly on her achievement in Budapest.

Tir Chonaill’s Kelly McGrory has been named the Donegal Athlete of the Year for 2023.

McGrory who recently reached the final of the 4×400 relay at the World Championships in Hungary was declared the winner at Wednesday evening’s Donegal Athletics County Board meeting.

Kelly was also named the Female Athlete of the Year while Mark English who finished 8th in a race in Italy on Wednesday evening was named the Male Athlete of the Year.

The junior awards went to Tir Chonaill’s Fintan Dewhirst and Finn Valley’s Hannah Murray while Inishowen’s Pauric McKinney and Letterkenny’s Kathryn McDevitt were named the Masters Athletes of the Year.

