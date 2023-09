Killybegs Coast Guard were tasked last night to a sailing vessel nine nautical miles west south west of Killybegs with two people on board.

The vessel experienced had experienced loss of engine power, and with little to no wind it was not able to move.

The vessel was brought under tow back to the small craft harbour, where they safely tied alongside. The team, which had been undergoing cliff training at Muckross Head when the call came in, returned back to the station at 1.00am.