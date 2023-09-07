Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon - Thursday's show:

After a look at the front pages, we hear concerns over access being once again restricted to An Grianán of Aileach . Later we run through the impact stricter Nitrates limits will have on farmers:

There’s reaction from the Farming Alliance to the news of stricter Nitrates limits and later we have a detailed discussion on the lack of services for children with additional needs or mental health concerns:

Keeley answers your relationship questions on ‘Dear Greg…’, Senator Niall Blaney reacts to the imminent introduction of the troubles legacy bill, we have sleep advice and we drill into the vacant commercial premises figures: