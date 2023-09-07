Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, we hear concerns over access being once again restricted to An Grianán of Aileach . Later we run through the impact stricter Nitrates limits will have on farmers:

There’s reaction from the Farming Alliance to the news of stricter Nitrates limits and later we have a detailed discussion on the lack of services for children with additional needs or mental health concerns:

Keeley answers your relationship questions on ‘Dear Greg…’, Senator Niall Blaney reacts to the imminent introduction of the troubles legacy bill, we have sleep advice and we drill into the vacant commercial premises figures:

Top Stories

Dairy Cow
News, Top Stories

Picket forms outside Department of Agriculture in nitrate row

7 September 2023
strand road psni
News, Top Stories

PSNI renew appeal for information on early morning fight last May

7 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 September 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

Inspection reports published for four older people’s facilities in Donegal

7 September 2023
