Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

PSNI renew appeal for information on early morning fight last May

Police in Derry have renewed an appeal for information about an incident in May which resulted in two men sustaining injuries.

In the early hours of Saturday May 13th, they received a report of an ongoing fight involving a number of people in the Rosemount Avenue area at around quarter one in the morning.

One man sustained an injury to his ear which required hospital treatment, while another man sustained a serious injury to his leg which required surgery.

A PSNI spokesperson said this morning that their enquiries remain ongoing, and while this occurred some time ago, they know there were a number of people in the area, and they’re urging anyone hasn’t yet spoken with police to do so.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dairy Cow
News, Top Stories

Picket forms outside Department of Agriculture in nitrate row

7 September 2023
strand road psni
News, Top Stories

PSNI renew appeal for information on early morning fight last May

7 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 September 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

Inspection reports published for four older people’s facilities in Donegal

7 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Dairy Cow
News, Top Stories

Picket forms outside Department of Agriculture in nitrate row

7 September 2023
strand road psni
News, Top Stories

PSNI renew appeal for information on early morning fight last May

7 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 September 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

Inspection reports published for four older people’s facilities in Donegal

7 September 2023
Grianan 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Grianan of Aileach evening closure is criticised ahead of meeting with OPW

7 September 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate single motorcycle crash on Clooney Road in Derry

7 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube