PSNI renew appeal for information on early morning fight last May

Police in Derry have renewed an appeal for information about an incident in May which resulted in two men sustaining injuries.

In the early hours of Saturday May 13th, they received a report of an ongoing fight involving a number of people in the Rosemount Avenue area at around quarter one in the morning.

One man sustained an injury to his ear which required hospital treatment, while another man sustained a serious injury to his leg which required surgery.

A PSNI spokesperson said this morning that their enquiries remain ongoing, and while this occurred some time ago, they know there were a number of people in the area, and they’re urging anyone hasn’t yet spoken with police to do so.