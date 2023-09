This week on The Score, Former Harps Captain Declan Boyle joins us to look at this weeks game for Finn Harps against Waterford.

In our local soccer section, Champions from last season are looking to repeat their success this campaign, we hear from Fanad United Manager Arthur Lynch and Buncrana Hearts boss Gary Duffy.

There’s reaction from the Glenfin and MacCumhaill’s camps after their latest game in the senior championship plus there’s a World Cup rugby preview with Alex McDonald.

